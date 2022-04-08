WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

452 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following counties, Greene and Ulster.

* WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 449 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall

across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2.5 inches are possible

in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kingston, New Paltz, Ellenville, Saugerties, Wallkill,

Milton, Plattekill, Hurley, Woodstock, Highland, West Shokan,

Olivebridge, Mount Tremper, Kenneth L Wilson Campground,

Kerhonkson, Woodland Valley Campground, Phoenicia, High

Falls, West Hurley and Napanoch.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern New York, including the following

counties, Albany, Greene, Schenectady, Montgomery and Schoharie.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Roads remain closed due to flooding.

- At 449 AM EDT, Flooding continues across the area. The steady

rainfall has tapered off however runoff continues from the

rain.

Hunter, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont,

Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Schoharie, Prattsville,

Delanson, Preston Hollow, Preston-Potter Hollow,

Livingstonville, Breakabeen, North Blenheim, North-South Lake

Campground, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction and Cairo.

- At 453 AM EDT, Flooding continues across the area. The steady

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather