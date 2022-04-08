WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 845 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Canajoharie Creek Near Canajoharie. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The creek is out of its banks and floods nearby properties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:16 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:16 AM EDT Friday was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.9 feet on 11\/09\/1996. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Canajoharie Creek Canajoharie Flood Stage: 8.0 Observed Stage at Fri 8 am: 8.8 Forecast: Fri 12 pm 7.6 Fri 2 pm 3.5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather