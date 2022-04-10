WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1144 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schroon River At Riverbank. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water reaches minor flood stage with water in nearby lowlands and outbuildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.2 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 03\/28\/2000. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Schroon River Riverbank Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Sun 11 am: 7.1 Forecast: Sun 2 pm 7.1 Sun 8 pm 7.1 Mon 2 am 7.0 Mon 8 am 7.0 Mon 2 pm 6.9 Mon 8 pm 6.8 Tue 2 am 6.7 Tue 8 am 6.6 Tue 2 pm 6.5 Tue 8 pm 6.4 Wed 2 am 6.3 Wed 8 am 6.2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather