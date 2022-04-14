WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Litchfield

and east central Dutchess Counties through 445 PM EDT...

At 413 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kent, or 11 miles north of Sherman, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, Kent, Litchfield, Northwest Harwinton, New Preston,

Cornwall Bridge, Wingdale, Dover Plains, Gaylordsville, Winsted,

Harwinton, Goshen, Warren, Cornwall, Bantam, South Norfolk, West

Torrington, Torringford, Haight Vineyard and Mooreville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4178 7366 4199 7312 4180 7298 4180 7302

4178 7301 4164 7349 4166 7349 4167 7352

4163 7352 4162 7355

TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 242DEG 35KT 4174 7351

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather