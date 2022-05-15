WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 253 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schoharie County through 315 PM EDT... At 253 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cobleskill, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Cobleskill, Central Bridge, Carlisle, Esperance, Sagendorf Corners, Old Central Bridge, Lawyersville, Grovenor Corners, Little York, Becker Corners, East Cobleskill, Bramanville, Shutts Corners, Schoharie Junction, Sloansville, Barnerville, Carlisle Center, Howes Cave and Sidney Corners. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 22 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4270 7453 4276 7450 4276 7425 4264 7435 TIME...MOT...LOC 1853Z 283DEG 18KT 4270 7445 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather