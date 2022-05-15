WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 PM EDT Sun May 15 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following counties, Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 343 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen across Schenectady County from these storms.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Cohoes,

Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Mechanicville,

Latham, Delmar, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands,

Voorheesville, Green Island, Waterford and Altamont.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

