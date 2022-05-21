WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

517 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND

NORTHEASTERN HERKIMER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for

eastern New York.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE

COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

northern New York.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT

FOR NORTHERN CLINTON AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harrigan, New

York moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Mooers, Altona, Burke, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Merrill, Bryants

Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Ellenburg, Irona, Sciota, Mooers

Forks, Alder Bend, Cannon Corners, Ellenburg Mountain, Miner Lake

State Park, Harrigan, Ellenburg Center and Owls Head.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather