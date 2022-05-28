WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

117 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Berkshire, north central Dutchess and southern Columbia Counties

through 145 PM EDT...

At 116 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Clermont, or 10 miles east of Saugerties, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Copake, Clermont, Ancram, Hillsdale, Taghkanic, Weed Mines,

Craryville, Nevis, Silvernails, Jackson Corners, Spaulding Furnace,

Copake Falls, Gallatinville, Copake Lake, Manorton, West Taghkanic,

West Copake, Snyderville, Mount Ross and Blue Store.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4209 7388 4225 7346 4209 7343 4200 7367

4200 7370 4199 7370 4196 7377

TIME...MOT...LOC 1716Z 238DEG 19KT 4206 7375

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

