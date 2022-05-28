WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 147 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Litchfield and northeastern Dutchess Counties through 215 PM EDT... At 147 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Amenia, or 16 miles east of Rhinebeck, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Amenia, Kent, Sharon, Pine Plains, Millerton, Cornwall Bridge, Wingdale, Dover Plains, Bethel, Warren, Cornwall, Smithfield, South Dover, Lithgow, Skiff Mountain, South Amenia, Shekomeko, Bains Corner, North Kent and Mabbettsville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4190 7372 4195 7371 4199 7360 4198 7353 4201 7353 4202 7352 4177 7324 4167 7348 4167 7352 4165 7352 4162 7360 TIME...MOT...LOC 1747Z 332DEG 23KT 4191 7358 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather