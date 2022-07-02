WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

158 AM EDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern

Litchfield and southern Dutchess Counties through 230 AM EDT...

At 157 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Hopewell Junction to New Fairfield. Movement

was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

New Milford, Sherman, Pawling, Wappingers Falls, Kent, Fishkill,

Woodbury Center, Gaylordsville, Hopewell Junction, Myers Corner, New

Preston, Wingdale, East Fishkill, Beekman, Woodbury, Washington,

Roxbury, Bridgewater, Baker Corner and Marble Dale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4149 7337 4151 7339 4149 7344 4163 7350

4165 7349 4167 7352 4153 7353 4150 7386

4155 7398 4158 7395 4161 7395 4177 7343

4157 7311 4156 7316 4151 7316 4151 7332

4149 7333 4147 7332

TIME...MOT...LOC 0557Z 267DEG 41KT 4158 7377 4149 7350

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

