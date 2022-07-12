WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

428 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SCHOHARIE COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

east central New York.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN ULSTER AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES...

At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North-South

Lake Campground, or near Saugerties, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Catskill, Saugerties, Woodstock, West Hurley, Saugerties South,

North-South Lake Campground, Woodland Valley Campground, Kenneth L

Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper,

Lanesville, Cairo, Veteran, Shandaken, Centerville, Tannersville,

Glenford, Manorville and Katsbaan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Erie,

southeastern Orleans, northern Genesee and central Monroe Counties

through 500 PM EDT...

At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Greece to 6 miles northwest of Byron to

near Pendleton. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Clarence, Chili, Batavia, Brockport,

Brighton, Gates-North Gates, Pembroke, Spencerport, Akron, Alden,

Byron, Churchville, Oakfield, Riga, Clarendon, Alabama and Charlotte.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 47.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with some of these storms.

While there will be a non zero chance for very localized poor

drainage flooding, many areas could pick up a beneficial half inch

of badly needed rain. Keep in mind not to drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4304 7871 4309 7851 4308 7847 4310 7846

4329 7767 4316 7738 4290 7854

TIME...MOT...LOC 2027Z 271DEG 32KT 4323 7776 4313 7817 4303 7868

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather