WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 456 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ULSTER AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather