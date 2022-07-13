WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

846 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL ULSTER AND NORTHERN DUTCHESS COUNTIES...

At 846 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hurley, or near

Kingston, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hyde Park, Hurley, Woodstock, Pine Plains, Red

Hook, Millbrook, High Falls, Stanfordville, Tillson, West Hurley,

Port Ewen, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg,

Olivebridge, Esopus, Rosendale and Marbletown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread

wind damage across the Kingston, NY area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

