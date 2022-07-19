WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 1125 PM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Herkimer County through 1215 AM EDT... At 1125 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Frankfort, or near Herkimer, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, Middleville, Jordanville, Fairfield, Spinnerville, Corrado Corners, Farrel Corner, Countryman, North Ilion, Gulph, South Ilion, Kelhi Corners, Davys Corners, Ingham Mills Station and Dennison Corners. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4318 7507 4310 7477 4308 7477 4304 7476 4304 7475 4302 7474 4286 7476 4290 7488 4288 7488 4301 7517 TIME...MOT...LOC 0325Z 294DEG 18KT 4307 7503 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather