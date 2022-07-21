WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Saratoga County in east central New York...

Southern Washington County in east central New York...

* Until 115 PM EDT.

* At 1232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saratoga

Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, Cambridge, Greenwich, Round Lake,

North Ballston Spa, Gates, Malta, Northumberland, Easton,

Stillwater, Schuylerville, Victory, Deans Corners, Center Falls,

Grangerville, Wayville, Middle Falls, North Cambridge and Halls

Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a

Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey...

Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey...

Central Essex County in northeastern New Jersey...

Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York...

Bronx County in southeastern New York...

New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York...

* At 1232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomfield,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and power lines.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Lyndhurst and Rutherford around 1240 PM EDT.

Paterson and Passaic around 1245 PM EDT.

Teterboro around 1250 PM EDT.

Hackensack and Paramus around 1255 PM EDT.

Fort Lee and Oradell around 100 PM EDT.

Bergenfield and Englewood around 105 PM EDT.

Riverdale around 110 PM EDT.

Yonkers and Co-op City around 115 PM EDT.

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA

DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX

FULTON GREENE HAMILTON

HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO

PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA

SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER

WARREN WASHINGTON

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HERKIMER COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

eastern New York.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN FULTON AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...

At 1234 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ephratah, or 8

miles north of Canajoharie, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Gloversville, Johnstown, Canajoharie, Fonda, Fort Plain, St.

Johnsville, Ephratah, Caroga Lake Public Campground, Oppenheim,

Fultonville, Palatine Bridge, Nelliston, Meco, Crum Creek, Cook

Corners, Charlesworth Corners, Sammonsville, Kringsbush, Rockwood and

Mindenville.

