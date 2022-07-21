WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1241 PM EDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL SARATOGA AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES...

At 1240 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saratoga

Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Saratoga Springs, Cambridge, Greenwich, Gates, Northumberland,

Easton, Stillwater, Schuylerville, Victory, Deans Corners, Center

Falls, Grangerville, Wayville, Middle Falls, North Cambridge,

Mannings Cove, Eddy Corners, Starks Knob, Clarks Mills and Saratoga

Race Course.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

