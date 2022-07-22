WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 914 PM EDT Fri Jul 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hamilton and northern Fulton Counties through 945 PM EDT... At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stratford, or 17 miles northeast of Little Falls, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Northville, Wells, Stratford, Sacandaga Campground, Hope, Arietta, Benson, Oregon, Gilmantown, Pinnacle, Blackbridge, Lotville, Whitehouse, Knappville, Shaker Place, Maple Grove, Carpenters Corners, Tomantown, Hope Falls and Wheelerville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4348 7425 4329 7414 4322 7414 4311 7470 4323 7477 TIME...MOT...LOC 0114Z 247DEG 30KT 4323 7462 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather