WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

808 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ULSTER AND GREENE COUNTIES HAS

EXPIRED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

east central New York.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

portions of Ulster and Greene Counties until 8:45 PM.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT

FOR EASTERN ULSTER...DUTCHESS...COLUMBIA AND GREENE COUNTIES...

At 810 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles north of North-South Lake Campground to

Rhinebeck to near Gardnertown, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Between 7:45 and 7:50 PM, the High Falls Mesonet camera

showed large downed tree limbs as a result of this storm.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Hudson, Ellenville,

Catskill, Saugerties, Rhinebeck, Pawling, Chatham, Hunter, Wallkill,

Hyde Park, Milton, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Claverack and

Woodstock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

