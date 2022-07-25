WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1146 AM EDT Mon Jul 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Saratoga and southern Washington Counties through 1230 PM EDT...

At 1145 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Greenwich, or 9 miles east of Saratoga Springs, moving east at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Salem, Greenwich, Gates, Porter, Northumberland, Schuylerville,

Victory, Deans Corners, Bacon Hill, Cossayuna, Coveville,

Battenville, Center Falls, Grangerville, East Hebron, Rexleigh,

Tiplady, Middle Falls, Eagleville and Anaquassacook.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4307 7327 4300 7368 4314 7371 4331 7325

TIME...MOT...LOC 1545Z 254DEG 24KT 4310 7360

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

