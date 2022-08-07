WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

544 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Litchfield

County through 630 PM EDT...

At 543 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Litchfield to near Sherman. Movement was

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Torrington, New Milford, Thomaston, New Hartford, Litchfield,

Northwest Harwinton, Oakville, Terryville, New Hartford Center,

Woodbury Center, Gaylordsville, New Preston, Watertown, Plymouth,

Woodbury, Harwinton, Bethlehem, Washington, Goshen and Morris.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4153 7345 4159 7347 4158 7353 4153 7353

4154 7361 4162 7352 4159 7352 4160 7348

4164 7350 4184 7327 4190 7291 4189 7294

4181 7295 4180 7302 4164 7298 4161 7306

4159 7306 4157 7309 4156 7316 4151 7316

TIME...MOT...LOC 2143Z 262DEG 15KT 4180 7325 4161 7346

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

