SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1224 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A heavy rain shower will impact portions of east central Albany

and west central Rensselaer Counties through 100 PM EDT...

At 1221 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking the heavy shower over

Delmar, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds or around 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Troy, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Delmar, Menands, Voorheesville,

Feura Bush, Loudonville, North Greenbush, New Scotland, Bleecker

Stadium, Slingerlands, Normansville, West Albany, Karlsfeld, Houcks

Corners, Hampton Manor, Couse and North Bethlehem.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 9 and 2.

Interstate 87 near exit 23.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7.

Rainfall rates may reach a quarter to half an inch an hour with some

ponding of water on roadwys and poor drainage flooding of low lying

areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4256 7389 4265 7396 4273 7371 4264 7362

TIME...MOT...LOC 1621Z 235DEG 12KT 4266 7384

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

