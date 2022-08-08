WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

202 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Hamilton and northwestern Warren Counties through 245 PM EDT...

At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Speculator, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Johnsburg, Chestertown, Eagle Point Campground, North Creek, Scaroon

Manor Public Campground, Thurman, Byrnes Corners, Garnet Lake, Sodom,

Starbuckville, Riparius, Edwards Hill, Wevertown, Pottersville,

Holcombville, Igerna, South Horicon, Bakers Mills, Adirondack and

Brant Lake.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding of low lying areas and ponding

of water on roadways. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4358 7362 4347 7428 4368 7425 4376 7392

4378 7374

TIME...MOT...LOC 1801Z 249DEG 24KT 4358 7419

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

