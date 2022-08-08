WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

213 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Litchfield and northeastern Dutchess Counties through 300 PM EDT...

At 212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Millbrook, or 12 miles northeast of Poughkeepsie, moving northeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Amenia, Sharon, Millbrook, Millerton, Falls Village, Stanfordville,

Cornwall Bridge, Dover Plains, Salisbury, Cornwall, Smithfield, Salt

Point, Lithgow, Hoxie Corner, Skiff Mountain, South Amenia, Shunpike,

Shekomeko, Bains Corner and Washington Hollow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding or ponding of water on roadways.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4182 7383 4198 7353 4199 7352 4204 7342

4179 7324 4168 7371

TIME...MOT...LOC 1812Z 243DEG 24KT 4179 7371

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

