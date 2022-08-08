WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

425 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Hamilton and northern Herkimer Counties through 515 PM EDT...

At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northwest of McKeever, or 11 miles west of Old Forge, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Big Moose, Nehasane, Russian Lake, Little Rapids, Beaver River,

Carter Station, Lyon Lake, Partlow, Robinwood, Keepawa, Little Tupper

Lake, Brandreth, Lake Lila, Woods Lake, Moshier Falls, Minnehaha and

Thendara.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4405 7506 4408 7472 4398 7447 4364 7511

4409 7516

TIME...MOT...LOC 2024Z 244DEG 36KT 4377 7519

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather