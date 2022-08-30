WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

135 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Columbia, south central Albany and northeastern Greene Counties

through 200 PM EDT...

At 135 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles south of Westerlo, or 13 miles northwest of Catskill, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water

on roadways.

Locations impacted include...

New Baltimore, Ravena, Coxsackie, Kinderhook, Coeymans, Cairo,

Stuyvesant, Coeymans Hollow, Dormansville, Round Top, Result,

Earlton, Otter Hook, Sunside, Climax, Newton Hook, Hervey Street,

South Durham, Gayhead and Surprise.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 21B.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4257 7393 4239 7367 4226 7404 4236 7417

TIME...MOT...LOC 1735Z 241DEG 13KT 4237 7401

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

