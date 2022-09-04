WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 234 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Warren County through 315 PM EDT... At 233 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnsburg, or 7 miles west of Warrensburg, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Warrensburg, Lake George Village, Lake Luzerne Campground, Lake Luzerne-Hadley, Thurman, Lake George, Stony Creek, Garnet Lake, Thurman Station, Cleverdale, Big Hollow, Fourth Lake, Diamond Point, Stony Creek Station, High Street, Athol and Lake Vanare. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 22 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4351 7363 4348 7363 4332 7384 4333 7386 4334 7385 4336 7388 4338 7387 4340 7388 4339 7393 4353 7403 4361 7392 TIME...MOT...LOC 1833Z 313DEG 7KT 4353 7392 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather