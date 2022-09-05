WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut and east central New

York, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut,

Litchfield County. In eastern New York, Dutchess, Ulster Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will develop this

afternoon, and continue through Tuesday morning across the

watch area. Localized rainfall rates of one inch per hour or

greater may lead to isolated flash flooding, mainly in urban

and poor drainage areas.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather