AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the

following counties, Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady and

Washington.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 316 PM EDT, At 2:49 PM, street flooding was reported in

Mechanicville by local authorities. Overflowing poor drainage

areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Albany, Schenectady, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Saratoga

Springs, Cohoes, Colonie, Mechanicville, Guilderland, Fort

Edward, Greenwich, Gates, Halfmoon, Northumberland, Easton,

Stillwater, Schuylerville, Victory, Argyle and The Saratoga

Battllefield.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

