WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 438 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Columbia County through 515 PM EDT... At 438 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chatham, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Chatham, Austerlitz, Philmont, Ghent, Canaan, Richmond, West Stockbridge, Mahkeenac Heights, Red Rock, Arnolds Mill, Harlemville, New Britain, Pulvers, Rock City, Spencertown, Buckleyville, Richmond Furnace, New Concord, East Chatham and Queechy. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4224 7364 4235 7369 4250 7348 4233 7332 TIME...MOT...LOC 2038Z 236DEG 25KT 4232 7361 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather