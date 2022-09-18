WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

608 PM EDT Sun Sep 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Berkshire and southeastern Rensselaer Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Poestenkill, or 8 miles east of Troy, moving east southeast at 30

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Williamstown, Stephentown, Grafton, Berlin, Hancock, New Ashford,

Averill Park, West Sand Lake, Brunswick, Sand Lake, Poestenkill,

Totem Lodge, Garfield, East Poestenkill, North Stephentown,

Quackenkill, Sweets Corner, West Stephentown, North Hancock and

Taborton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4247 7328 4249 7335 4250 7336 4251 7335

4251 7338 4264 7366 4278 7355 4276 7333

4275 7328 4274 7314

TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 290DEG 28KT 4269 7352

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

