WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 633 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Litchfield and east central Dutchess Counties through 700 AM EDT... At 633 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dover Plains, or 9 miles north of Pawling, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kent, Litchfield, New Preston, Cornwall Bridge, Wingdale, Dover Plains, Goshen, Warren, Cornwall, Bantam, Haight Vineyard, South Dover, West Goshen, Skiff Mountain, South Amenia, Pleasant Ridge, Bains Corner, North Kent, Bulls Bridge and Camby. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4162 7364 4176 7370 4193 7326 4172 7311 4165 7349 4166 7349 4166 7350 4167 7352 4164 7352 TIME...MOT...LOC 1033Z 249DEG 39KT 4170 7359 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____