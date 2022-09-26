WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

259 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Albany and

southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 345 PM EDT...

At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Feura Bush, or 7 miles southwest of Delmar, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Nassau, Delmar,

Menands, Westerlo, Ravena, Stephentown, Voorheesville,

Castleton-On-Hudson, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Selkirk,

Wyantskill, Feura Bush, Wynantskill and North Greenbush.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 2.

Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4245 7404 4266 7408 4275 7345 4251 7339

TIME...MOT...LOC 1859Z 260DEG 24KT 4256 7396

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

