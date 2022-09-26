WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 259 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Albany and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 345 PM EDT... At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Feura Bush, or 7 miles southwest of Delmar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albany, Troy, East Greenbush, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Nassau, Delmar, Menands, Westerlo, Ravena, Stephentown, Voorheesville, Castleton-On-Hudson, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Selkirk, Wyantskill, Feura Bush, Wynantskill and North Greenbush. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 2. Interstate 87 between exits 21A and 23. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4245 7404 4266 7408 4275 7345 4251 7339 TIME...MOT...LOC 1859Z 260DEG 24KT 4256 7396 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather