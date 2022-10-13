WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of Hamilton,

western Fulton and southern Herkimer Counties through 430 PM EDT...

At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with gusty winds

along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Horseshoe Lake to

14 miles northeast of Ohio to near Cedarville. Movement was east at

35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Herkimer, Little Falls, Indian Lake, Speculator, Frankfort,

Dolgeville, Ohio, Lake Pleasant, Newport, Stratford, Middleville,

Poland, Inlet, Cold Brook, Blue Mountain Lake, Lake Eaton Campground,

Brown Tract Pond Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Golden Beach

Campground and Moffitt Beach Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4397 7425 4392 7434 4381 7422 4382 7418

4361 7422 4302 7453 4302 7467 4305 7476

4303 7474 4302 7474 4303 7522 4305 7522

4347 7487 4407 7479 4412 7428

TIME...MOT...LOC 1947Z 254DEG 31KT 4407 7472 4349 7481 4299 7515

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

