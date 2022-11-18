WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 625 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022 ...MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS... HAZARDS...An area of moderate snow showers accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 623 PM EST, an area of snow showers was near Richmondville, or 7 miles west of Cobleskill moving northeast at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Amsterdam, Gloversville, Johnstown, Little Falls, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda, Hunter, Jefferson, Duanesburg, Berne, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, Windham, Ephratah, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Hagaman and Summit. This includes the following highways... Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 24. Interstate 90 between exits 27 and 29A. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4315 7476 4301 7410 4295 7408 4215 7405 4221 7453 4235 7443 4242 7462 4252 7471 4262 7463 4274 7467 4283 7465 4290 7488 4282 7491 4291 7510 4286 7514 4286 7519 TIME...MOT...LOC 2323Z 244DEG 27KT 4267 7464 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather