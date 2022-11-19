WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 21, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

318 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches possible, especially across central Herkimer County.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Herkimer County.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lake effect snowband will develop Sunday

morning across northern and central Herkimer County, and shift

slightly southward into central and southern Herkimer County

during Sunday afternoon. The snowband may shift back northward

before decreasing Sunday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM

EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 10 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin late

tonight and continue through Sunday night. The heaviest snowfall

is expected from around sunrise Sunday morning through late

Sunday evening and will fall north of the NY Thruway. Snow will

quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult to

impossible. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and

whiteout conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Experimental content below...do not use operationally

To view the experimental polygons please see:

http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon

COORD...4342 7544 4346 7543 4347 7570 4345 7570

4348 7581 4341 7583 4338 7587 4337 7559 4339 7559

4338 7550

TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z

COORD...4343 7553 4347 7570 4345 7570 4348 7581

4342 7586 4331 7588 4326 7583 4321 7536 4323 7534

4333 7545

TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0000Z

COORD...4339 7577 4341 7577 4342 7586 4340 7586

4335 7587 4335 7581 4337 7581 4337 7578

TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations

of 7 inches or more possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

Sunday evening and will fall along and north of the NY Thruway

corridor. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making

traveling difficult to impossible. Strong wind gusts will result

in blowing snow and whiteout conditions

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather