WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Herkimer County.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall accumulations are

expected near and north of Route 28.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Experimental content below...do not use operationally.

To view the experimental polygons please see:

http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon

COORD...4376 7455 4377 7467 4381 7466 4385 7478

4387 7498 4384 7514 4365 7512 4360 7486 4367 7475

4368 7463

TIME Y22M12D01T0000Z-Y22M12D01T1200Z

COORD...4346 7483 4354 7490 4363 7497 4357 7498

4353 7508 4343 7511 4336 7506 4332 7489 4332 7477

4343 7473

TIME Y22M12D01T1200Z-Y22M12D02T0000Z

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS

EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

of 8 to 15 inches in the most persistent lake snows across the

Tug Hill Plateau, with 4 to 7 inches across the surrounding

lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will produce

extensive blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Greatest accumulations

across the Tug Hill Plateau.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Areas of

blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute on Thursday.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Experimental content below...do not use operationally

COORD...4408 7515 4417 7538 4401 7570 4392 7591

4382 7595 4365 7595 4362 7570 4364 7548 4375 7531

4373 7513

TIME Y22M12D01T0100Z-Y22M12D01T0600Z

COORD...4398 7514 4397 7533 4390 7588 4383 7602

4352 7620 4347 7612 4348 7581 4344 7581 4342 7550

4360 7513

TIME Y22M12D01T0600Z-Y22M12D01T1200Z

COORD...4360 7513 4367 7512 4372 7559 4376 7561

4379 7584 4373 7609 4343 7616 4341 7583 4347 7570

4342 7550

TIME Y22M12D01T1200Z-Y22M12D01T1800Z

COORD...4357 7523 4361 7540 4365 7578 4361 7606

4342 7606 4336 7595 4346 7581 4331 7588 4347 7570

4345 7548

TIME Y22M12D01T1800Z-Y22M12D02T0000Z

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4

to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows across higher

terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce extensive

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie

counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. Areas of

conditions could impact the evening commute today and the

morning commute on Thursday.

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 - 50 mph.

* WHERE...Hamilton County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations will be in western

Hamilton County.

