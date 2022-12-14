WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

210 PM EST Wed Dec 14 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

16 inches can be expected, with as much as 20 inches possible at

locations above 2000 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and eastern New York.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow amounts will vary with elevation.

Accumulations will be less than 8 inches in the Mohawk Valley

and northern Hudson Valley including Glens Falls and the Lake

George area. Accumulations will range from 8 to 12 inches at

locations around 1000 feet above sea- level, with up to 20

inches above 2000 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel will be difficult, and nearly impossible over higher

elevations.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM

EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...A mix of rain and snow is expected Thursday night through

Friday night. Periods of heavier precipitation may be associated

with quick accumulations of heavy, wet snow. Storm total

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Schenectady, Southern Saratoga and Eastern

Albany Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow will fall in areas west of

the Hudson River. Most of the area will see a mix of rain and

snow. Accumulations will be wet and slushy.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

