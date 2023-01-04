WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

451 AM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Total

ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Hamilton, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington and

Warren Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

