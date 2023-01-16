WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 330 PM EST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Warren Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will develop in the afternoon hours on Tuesday and continue overnight before tapering off to scattered rain and snow showers. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather