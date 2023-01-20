WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 631 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The higher snow totals will be across the Taconics. Portions of the Capital Region and Helderbergs may receive and inch or two. * WHERE...The Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Capital Region and central and northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and snow will persist today. Snow accumulations will be greatest over the higher terrain, with up to an inch or two possible this morning impacting the commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Highest totals over the southern Adirondacks and the Lake George Region. * WHERE...The central and western Mohawk Valley, the western and southern Adirondacks, and the Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Periods of snow will continue today. Heaviest snow with accumulations will be over the southern Adirondacks and the northern reaches of the Lake George Region. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather