WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 405 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Montgomery County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates between a half inch and one inch per hour are possible tonight into Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer and Western Ulster Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHERE...Saratoga, eastern Albany, western Rensselaer, eastern Schenectady, and southern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Monday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHERE...Hamilton, Fulton, Warren, northern Washington, eastern Greene, and eastern Columbia Counties. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected, possibly mixing with rain this evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Western Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates up to a half inch per hour are possible, mainly Monday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Schoharie, Western Schenectady, Western Albany and Western Greene Counties. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts possible especially in the southern Greens. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In Vermont, Bennington and Windham Counties. In New York, eastern Rensselaer County * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute and may impact the Monday evening commute as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times tonight into Monday morning.