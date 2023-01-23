WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

1024 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...RAIN CHANGING OVER TO A BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW...

HAZARDS...Rain changing over to a band of moderate to heavy snow is

expected to impact the region. These snow bands can rapidly reduce

visibilities to less than one mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1020 AM EST, bands of moderate to heavy

snow was across the Capital Region, the Sacandaga Area, the Lake

George Saratoga Region into southern Vermont and the Berkshires.

These bands are slowly shifting east-southeastward and encompass the

mid-Hudson Valley and northwest Connecticut over the next hour.

.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Torrington, Poughkeepsie, New Milford, Southbury, Beacon, New Paltz,

Sherman, Pawling, Hyde Park, Plattekill, Canton, Pleasant Valley,

Thomaston, New Hartford, Wappingers Falls, Amenia, Sheffield, Kent,

Sharon and Highland.

This includes Interstate 87 near exit 18.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4159 7395 4161 7408 4179 7414 4226 7300

4215 7307 4204 7301 4197 7303 4197 7289

4181 7295 4180 7302 4164 7298 4156 7316

4151 7316 4148 7334 4151 7339 4149 7344

4167 7352 4153 7353 4149 7393 4144 7398

TIME...MOT...LOC 1520Z 240DEG 49KT 4183 7363

