SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Albany NY

1151 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW BAND...

HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy snow which can rapidly reduce

visibility to less than one mile, was impacting the region. These

bands of moderate to locally heavy snow are producing snowfall rates

of up to one inch per hour. Up to three inches of new snowfall is

possible by 1 PM.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1148 AM EST, bands of moderate to heavy

snow was located across the Capital Region, the Mid-Hudson Valley,

into the Berkshires and southern Vermont. These bands are slowly

shifting east-southeastward.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Pittsfield, Bennington, Clifton Park,

Torrington, Poughkeepsie, Rotterdam, New Milford, Kingston, East

Greenbush, Cohoes, Beacon, North Adams, Brattleboro, Watervliet,

Rensselaer, Colonie and Scotia.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 88 near exit 25.

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 25a.

Interstate 890 between exits 2A and 9.

Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 7, and between exits 8A and 12.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4273 7246 4274 7302 4209 7307 4197 7289

4175 7301 4149 7344 4167 7351 4153 7353

4144 7398 4145 7398 4159 7396 4160 7437

4174 7457 4188 7445 4199 7470 4217 7445

4238 7450 4346 7325 4332 7325 4323 7243

TIME...MOT...LOC 1648Z 240DEG 49KT 4224 7356

