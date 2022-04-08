WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

423 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

county, Delaware.

* WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of East Branch of the Delaware River, and other

low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 420 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rain has ended

but the East Branch of the Delaware River will continue to

rise below the Peepacton Reservoir.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Corbett, Downsville and Shinhopple.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Esopus Creek At Cold Brook.

* WHEN...Until this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. Water begins to overflow

banks above Ashokan Reservoir with little damage.

- At 4 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.5 feet and was falling.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 4:01 AM EDT Friday was 12.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet early

Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

Esopus Creek

Cold Brook

Flood Stage: 11.0

Observed Stage at Fri 4 am: 12.5

Forecast:

Fri 8 am 11.8

Fri 2 pm 10.1

Fri 8 pm 9.1

Sat 2 am 8.0

Sat 8 am 7.8

Sat 2 pm 7.7

Sat 8 pm 7.5

Sun 2 am 7.4

Sun 8 am 7.2

Sun 2 pm 7.1

Sun 8 pm 7.0

