WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1114 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New

York...

Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls affecting Sullivan and Delaware

Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New

York...Pennsylvania...

West Branch Delaware At Walton affecting Delaware County.

East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy affecting Delaware County.

Delaware River At Callicoon affecting Sullivan and Wayne Counties.

Neversink River Above Bridgeville affecting Orange and Sullivan

Counties.

East Branch Delaware At Harvard affecting Delaware County.

For the West Branch Delaware River...including Walton, Hale Eddy...

Minor flooding is forecast.

For the East Branch Delaware River...including Harvard, Fishs Eddy...

Moderate flooding is forecast.

For the Upper Delaware River...including Port Jervis, Callicoon,

Barryville, Montague...Minor flooding is forecast.

For the Neversink...including Godeffroy, Bridgeville...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Branch Delaware At Walton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Water begins to

break out of the river channel and floods low spots along Delaware

Street in Walton.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet Monday

morning.

- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...East Branch Delaware At Harvard.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.6 feet, This is the flood level from January, 1996

and is considered to be moderate flooding.

- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.

- At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.7 feet by

Monday morning.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHERE...East Branch Delaware At Fishs Eddy.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor Flood Stage. Between 13 and 16 feet,

widespread agricultural flooding develops in the floodplain. River

water approaches Bodoit Road in Fishs Eddy. In Hancock, properties

along E. Front Street are affected.

- At 10:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.9 feet.

late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.2 feet Monday

- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* WHERE...Neversink River Above Bridgeville.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage where minor flooding begins.

The river begins to spread onto the parking lot at the Holiday

Mountain Road ski shop.

- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet.

late this afternoon and continue falling to 7.0 feet Monday

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Delaware River At Callicoon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding becomes widespread within the

floodplain and encroaches into the backyards of properties on the

New York side of the river. The campground on the New York side is

completely inundated. Flooding increases in the Tammany Flats area

on the Pennsylvania side, threatening to cut off access to the

area.

- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage to

a crest of 12.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below

flood stage late this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

