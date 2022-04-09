WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 9, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 757 PM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New York... East Branch Delaware At Harvard affecting Delaware County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the East Branch Delaware At Harvard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather