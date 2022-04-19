WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 346 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Storm total snowfall will range from 3 to 7 inches * WHERE...Schuyler, Steuben, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow could cause scattered power outages. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Storm total snowfall will range from 3 to 6 inches in the the lower elevations, and 5 to 10 inches in locations above 1300 feet. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne and Pike counties. In New York, Sullivan county. will lead to scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will gradually taper off and mix with or change to drizzle or freezing drizzle this morning. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Storm total snowfall will range from 8 to 14 inches. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be as high as 1 to 3 inches per hour early this morning before tapering off by the late morning hours. ...Heavy snow will impact portions of Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, and central Essex Counties in New York and northern Lamoille, Orleans, northwestern Essex, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Franklin Counties in Vermont through 445 AM EDT... At 347 AM EDT, a band of heavy snow was reported along a line extending from 10 miles north of Canaan, Vermont to near Big Moose, New York. Movement was northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Visibility less than a half mile, and snow accumulation up to 1 inch per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, Massena, Canton, Plattsburgh International Airport, Burlington, Tupper Lake, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Burlington International Airport, Saranac Lake, Adirondack Regional Airport, Plattsburgh, Newport City, South Burlington, Gouverneur, Lake Placid, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls and Norfolk. This includes the following highways... Interstate 89 between mile markers 79 and 129. Interstate 91 between mile markers 159 and 177. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. LAT...LON 4445 7576 4445 7578 4451 7575 4477 7541 4478 7540 4501 7483 4499 7408 4501 7161 4388 7429 4393 7434 4397 7426 4412 7428 4405 7507 4440 7584 TIME...MOT...LOC 0747Z 137DEG 35KT 4519 7145 4388 7487 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather