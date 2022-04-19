WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

507 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...HEAVY SNOW BAND ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility

to near zero. This band of heavy snow is producing very heavy snow

at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This band is expected to

shift slowly to the east northeast.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Chemung, Utica, Binghamton, Ithaca, Elmira, Vestal, Cortland,

Sullivan, Johnson City and Endicott.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 31 and 34.

New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 15.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 51A and 75.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 5.

SAFETY INFO...

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely

difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4343 7552 4320 7509 4305 7522 4286 7520

4291 7509 4283 7491 4290 7488 4285 7473

4167 7636 4158 7674 4160 7687 4200 7692

4201 7705 4344 7563

TIME...MOT...LOC 0905Z 295DEG 60KT 4337 7533 4208 7665

