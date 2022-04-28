WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

952 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL

NEW YORK...

Relative humidity levels will drop between 16 to 28 percent this

afternoon. Also, expect northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting up

to 35 mph at times, highest in the Catskills. These very dry and

windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread

this afternoon across all of Central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No

burn permits are issued.

