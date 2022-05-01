WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

350 AM EDT Sun May 1 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 25 to 30

percent this afternoon, south southeast winds gusting up 12 to 20

mph and very dry conditions recently will lead to an elevated

risk for wildfire spread today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No

burn permits are issued.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In

New York, Onondaga, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

